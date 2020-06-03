Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer Sells 2,017 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Joshua Mayer sold 150 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $9,954.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Joshua Mayer sold 150 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $7,617.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -669.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

