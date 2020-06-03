Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,152,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,226 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,733 shares of company stock worth $64,207. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

