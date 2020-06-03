Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.