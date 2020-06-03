Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 33,650 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

