Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,600 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $315.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

