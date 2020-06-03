Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $5,849,811,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

