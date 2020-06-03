Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after buying an additional 402,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,973,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,034 shares of company stock worth $4,355,271 over the last three months.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

