Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

