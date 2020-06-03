Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 805.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

