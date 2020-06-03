Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.59 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,359 shares of company stock worth $1,944,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.