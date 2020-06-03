Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

NYSE:KSU opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.22.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

