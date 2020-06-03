Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of GRMN opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

