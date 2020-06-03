Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.19 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1,469.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

