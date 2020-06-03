Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.18 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,158,000 after buying an additional 229,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.