Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.11.

NYSE WAT opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.