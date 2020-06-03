Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,678 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

