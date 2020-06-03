Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $286.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,740. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

