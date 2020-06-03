Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 875.63 and a beta of 0.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

