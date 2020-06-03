Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 306.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SWI stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

