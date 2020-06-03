Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.