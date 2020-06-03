Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Energy Recovery to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $164,006.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,131.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,177 shares of company stock worth $12,148,283. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 514,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

