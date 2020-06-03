Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Shares Up 12.2%

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), 908 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $836,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

About Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

