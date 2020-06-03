Encavis (ETR:CAP) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Encavis stock opened at €12.44 ($14.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.23. Encavis has a 52-week low of €6.27 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of €13.48 ($15.67). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

