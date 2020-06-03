Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,066 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

