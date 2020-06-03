Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,821. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

