Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Emcor Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 76,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Emcor Group stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

