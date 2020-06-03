Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.
In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
