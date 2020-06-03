Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

