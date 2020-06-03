Electrocomponents’ (ECM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (up from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680.20 ($8.95).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON ECM opened at GBX 687.50 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 618.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.