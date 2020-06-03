Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,913 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

