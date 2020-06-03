EHang Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

EHang’s (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 8th. EHang had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS LIVKU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

About EHang

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company is headquartered in Mexico.

