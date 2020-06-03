eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $51.00. The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 2720945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 320,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,193,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

