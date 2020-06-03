Eaton Co. PLC Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1,284.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

