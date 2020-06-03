Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

