Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at $212,419.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUOT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

