Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $341.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

