Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,624 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,624 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $507,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

