Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Logitech International by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 446,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,785 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

