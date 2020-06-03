Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,191 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,394.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 87,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 83,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

