Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.