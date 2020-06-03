Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

