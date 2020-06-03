Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

NYSE IR opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.