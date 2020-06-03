Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.25. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

