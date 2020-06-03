Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

