Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 240.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

