Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($93.60) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.21 ($76.99).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €71.90 ($83.60) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($126.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.46. The firm has a market cap of $619.20 million and a P/E ratio of 51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

