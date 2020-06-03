Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.