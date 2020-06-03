Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

