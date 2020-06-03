Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Digital Turbine updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $574.23 million, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

