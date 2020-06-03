Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.12), Briefing.com reports. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DKS opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

