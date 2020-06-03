Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.12). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

